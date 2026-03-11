Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Director Francis Michael Porcelli Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) Director Francis Michael Porcelli sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 819,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,046.80. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francis Michael Porcelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Francis Michael Porcelli sold 75,000 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $290,250.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Francis Michael Porcelli sold 150,000 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $603,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Francis Michael Porcelli sold 100,000 shares of Smart Sand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $403,000.00.

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $86.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Smart Sand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 286,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

