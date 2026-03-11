Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.2750. Sino Land shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sino Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sino Land currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Sino Land alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sino Land

Sino Land Stock Performance

Sino Land Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city’s leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company’s primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.