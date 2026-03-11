Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.7936 and last traded at $0.8299. Approximately 2,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,625% from the average daily volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8399.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS: SBMFF) is a Hong Kong–incorporated investment holding company principally engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. Founded in 2000 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, the company has developed an integrated business model that spans research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of healthcare products. Through its subsidiaries, Sino Biopharmaceutical focuses on enhancing China’s domestic pharmaceutical infrastructure while expanding its footprint across key therapeutic areas.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three core segments: infusion solutions, small-molecule synthetic pharmaceuticals and innovative biologics.

