Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $518.95 per share, for a total transaction of $415,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,847 shares in the company, valued at $775,231,900.65. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,901,450. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $549.87 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $626.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $570.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The firm had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $590.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.78.

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

