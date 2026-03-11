Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 50.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 27.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $530.27 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Arete Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.87.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
