Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 50.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 27.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $530.27 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Arete Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.87.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

