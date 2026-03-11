Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $487.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.19.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $734,063.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,956.36. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,068 shares of company stock worth $40,447,425. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $436.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.94 and a 200-day moving average of $469.54. The company has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

