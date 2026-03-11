Short Interest in WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVI) Declines By 64.3%

WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 579 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the February 12th total of 1,623 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIVI. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund during the third quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.62 and a beta of 0.69.

About WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree International Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to value stocks from developed markets, excluding US and Canada. AIVI was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

