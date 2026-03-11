Short Interest in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Grows By 302.8%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 211,284 shares, a growth of 302.8% from the February 12th total of 52,457 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 277,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Advisors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.65. 138,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

