Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Rises By 2,173.9%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 289,426 shares, a growth of 2,173.9% from the February 12th total of 12,728 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.50% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,436. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc is a provider of infection prevention and control technologies, specializing in advanced decontamination and disinfection solutions. The company develops and manufactures a range of proprietary products, including electrostatic sprayers, thermal foggers, vaporized hydrogen peroxide systems and mobile decontamination chambers. These technologies are designed to deliver broad-spectrum pathogen kill and odor elimination in both occupied and unoccupied spaces.

In addition to its equipment offerings, TOMI provides chemical disinfectants and surface coatings formulated to meet regulatory standards for hospital‐grade efficacy.

Featured Stories

