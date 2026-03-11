Short Interest in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Grows By 284.5%

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,069,578 shares, a growth of 284.5% from the February 12th total of 538,281 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,123,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,123,388 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
SJNK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 3,152,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,726. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $25.65.
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF
SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
