Short Interest in Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF) Rises By 360.7%

Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 903 shares, a growth of 360.7% from the February 12th total of 196 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF alerts:

Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SAEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. 818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570. Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

About Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF

The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Ariel Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.