Short Interest in NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CPLB) Expands By 1,380.5%

NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CPLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,106 shares, an increase of 1,380.5% from the February 12th total of 1,223 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CPLB opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,914,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $411,000.

NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The NYLI MacKay Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a wide range of corporate, government, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, while aiming to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years of its benchmark. Up to 30% may be invested in high yield bonds, and up to 20% in foreign issuers. CPLB was launched on Jun 17, 2021 and is issued by New York Life Investments.

