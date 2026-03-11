Short Interest in MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Decreases By 81.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,947 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 12th total of 10,428 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Trading Up 0.9%

BNKD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of -5.00. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

