Short Interest in MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Decreases By 81.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,947 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 12th total of 10,428 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Trading Up 0.9%
BNKD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of -5.00. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Company Profile
