Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW) Decreases By 70.5%

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,718 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the February 12th total of 5,819 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,575. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ: MBAVW) represents a detachable warrant issued by M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify and complete a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The warrants were issued as part of units in the company’s initial public offering in November 2021 and began trading separately on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker MBAVW.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

