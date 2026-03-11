Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW) Decreases By 70.5%

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:MBAVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,718 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the February 12th total of 5,819 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant Stock Performance
Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,575. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. Warrant has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.
