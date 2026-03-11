Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI) Drops By 91.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,830 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 12th total of 89,609 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA JHPI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

