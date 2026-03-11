Short Interest in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Expands By 164.5%

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 215,364 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the February 12th total of 81,408 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,906 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $95.00. 160,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.80. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 818.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States semiconductors companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.