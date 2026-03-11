Short Interest in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG) Increases By 305.9%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2026

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUGGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,329 shares, an increase of 305.9% from the February 12th total of 1,313 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth $2,903,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 70,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 35,041 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral IAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

