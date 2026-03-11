Short Interest in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG) Increases By 305.9%

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,329 shares, an increase of 305.9% from the February 12th total of 1,313 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth $2,903,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 70,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 35,041 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral IAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

