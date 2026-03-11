Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Increases By 193.2%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 302 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the February 12th total of 103 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IOR traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.03.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust organized in October 2001 that focuses on owning, acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of grocery-anchored, multi-tenant retail shopping centers and strip retail centers designed to serve everyday consumer needs.

The REIT seeks out properties with solid cash flows and creditworthy anchor tenants, such as grocery and pharmacy operators, in small to mid-sized markets across the United States.

