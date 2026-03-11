Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Decreases By 80.1%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 156,036 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the February 12th total of 783,345 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 162,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $427.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc is a leading global distributor and direct-to-consumer retailer of premium cannabis consumption accessories and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio spans hardware such as vaporizers, glassware, rolling papers, storage solutions, and concentrate tools, alongside branded and proprietary offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of both consumers and retail partners in the cannabis and hemp sectors.

Through a multi-channel platform, Greenlane serves a diverse customer base that includes smoke shops, dispensaries, specialty retailers and e-commerce operators.

