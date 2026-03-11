Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Drops By 92.7%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 233 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 12th total of 3,206 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,363 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,363 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Givaudan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GVDNY

Givaudan Stock Performance

Givaudan Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $103.39.

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan is a Swiss-based global company that develops, manufactures and supplies flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients for a broad range of consumer products. The company’s core activities are organized around creating taste and scent solutions—ranging from fine fragrances and consumer-packaged goods scents to flavor systems for food and beverages and functional ingredients for personal care. Givaudan works with brand owners and manufacturers to design sensory experiences, improve product performance and meet formulation or regulatory requirements.

Its product and service offerings include bespoke fragrance creation, flavor formulation, natural ingredient sourcing, aroma chemicals, taste modulators and application support such as prototyping and sensory testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.