Short Interest in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XIDV) Rises By 205.6%

Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XIDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,597 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the February 12th total of 1,177 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invested Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,944,000.

Get Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XIDV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.82. 646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978. Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

About Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF

The Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (XIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from developed markets, excluding the US. The fund uses an optimizer that aims for high dividend yield balanced against volatility relative to the broad international equity market. XIDV was launched on Jan 21, 2025 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Dividend Multiplier Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.