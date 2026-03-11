Short Interest in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO) Expands By 1,387.8%

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 222,427 shares, a growth of 1,387.8% from the February 12th total of 14,950 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 655,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,998. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.58 and a beta of 0.08.

About First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (SCIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize long-term income by holding intermediate-term structured credit investments such as RMBS, CMBS, CLOs, and ABS. Securities are of any credit quality. SCIO was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

