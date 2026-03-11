Short Interest in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Declines By 85.5%

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,381 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the February 12th total of 37,232 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,815 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA FDRR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $662.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.34.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 79.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields. FDRR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.