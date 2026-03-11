Short Interest in Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA) Increases By 172.8%

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,195 shares, an increase of 172.8% from the February 12th total of 4,470 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:URAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.45% of Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:URAA traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. 44,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,051. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $62.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 4.93.

Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The Direxion Daily Uranium Industry Bull 2X Shares (URAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed firms focused on uranium and nuclear energy. URAA was launched on Jun 26, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

