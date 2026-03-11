Short Interest in Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Rises By 161.9%

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,309 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the February 12th total of 5,081 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Down 0.3%

DDT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

About Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%

Dillards Capital Trust I (NYSE: DDT) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Dillard’s, Inc in 2003 to raise capital through the issuance of 7.50% fixed‐rate capital securities. The trust’s sole purpose is to acquire junior subordinated debentures issued by Dillard’s, Inc, using the net proceeds from its securities offering. Holders of DDT securities own undivided beneficial interests in the trust’s assets and receive quarterly distributions, subject to the trust’s payment conditions.

The trust’s underlying sponsor, Dillard’s, Inc, is a U.S.

