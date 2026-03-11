Short Interest in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR) Rises By 473.4%

Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,621 shares, an increase of 473.4% from the February 12th total of 1,329 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Cayson Acquisition Stock Down 24.6%
CAPNR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,563. Cayson Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
The company’s stated investment focus centers on businesses operating within the “blue economy,” including maritime transportation, port infrastructure, water treatment, environmental sustainability and related sectors.
