Short Interest in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR) Rises By 473.4%

Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,621 shares, an increase of 473.4% from the February 12th total of 1,329 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Cayson Acquisition Stock Down 24.6%

CAPNR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,563. Cayson Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Cayson Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed on March 30, 2021. The company completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker CAPNR, raising capital to pursue business combinations with one or more operating companies. As a blank-check vehicle, Cayson Acquisition does not engage in traditional commercial operations until it identifies and consummates a qualifying merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination.

The company’s stated investment focus centers on businesses operating within the “blue economy,” including maritime transportation, port infrastructure, water treatment, environmental sustainability and related sectors.

