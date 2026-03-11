Short Interest in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY) Decreases By 82.0%

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,567 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the February 12th total of 103,155 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,555 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Tree Cloud stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,720,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. Big Tree Cloud accounts for approximately 9.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 8.12% of Big Tree Cloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Tree Cloud stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Big Tree Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

