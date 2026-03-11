Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Expands By 292.6%

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,196 shares, an increase of 292.6% from the February 12th total of 1,578 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bank Hapoalim currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bank Hapoalim alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKHYY

Bank Hapoalim Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Bank Hapoalim stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.31. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank Hapoalim has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $143.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.