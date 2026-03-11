Short Interest in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE) Decreases By 78.4%

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,843 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the February 12th total of 31,648 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Cornerstone Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.40.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria. AVEE was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

