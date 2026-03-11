Short Interest in Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Increases By 548.4%

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,533 shares, an increase of 548.4% from the February 12th total of 1,316 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.3 days.

Atos Origin Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of AEXAF traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. 207 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. Atos Origin has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Atos Origin Company Profile

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) is a global information technology services company headquartered in Bezons, France. Formed in 2000 through the merger of Atos (a Schlumberger spun-off IT business) and Origin, the company delivers consulting, systems integration, managed services and transactional services to both private- and public-sector clients. Its offerings span digital transformation, cloud computing, big data analytics, cybersecurity, and high-performance computing, with specialised expertise in areas such as SAP implementation, network operations, and digital workplace solutions.

The company’s main business activities are organised into infrastructure and data management, application development and maintenance, business and platform solutions, and transactional services.

