Short Interest in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Increases By 169.2%

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,555 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the February 12th total of 16,923 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of THW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 61,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end investment company that provides investors with diversified exposure to the global healthcare sector. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies engaged in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services and related industries. Managed by the global healthcare equity team at Abrdn plc, the fund leverages the firm’s deep sector expertise and research capabilities to identify innovative businesses and established market leaders in both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s portfolio spans a broad range of healthcare subsectors, including drug developers, medical equipment manufacturers, health insurers and providers of diagnostics and digital health solutions.

