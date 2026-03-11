Short Interest in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Grows By 935.2%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,162,208 shares, an increase of 935.2% from the February 12th total of 305,477 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,389,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,389,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

BCI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 5,482,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $3.2198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,623.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months. BCI was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Abrdn.

