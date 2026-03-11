Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.20. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares last traded at $10.6850, with a volume of 2,651 shares traded.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $966.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.42 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a net margin of 41.82% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company’s product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

