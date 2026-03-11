Serve Robotics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 24,054 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 15,755 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SERV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Freedom Capital raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 7.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Serve Robotics

SERV stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,408,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,891. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Euan Abraham sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 238,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,795.96. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $94,164.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,348,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,053,370.38. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,043 shares of company stock worth $1,361,509. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 527.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

More Serve Robotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

Featured Stories

