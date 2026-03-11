Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Touraj Parang Sells 3,922 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $38,121.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,512.60. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Touraj Parang sold 3,558 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $36,184.86.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Touraj Parang sold 5,998 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,959.34.

On Thursday, January 8th, Touraj Parang sold 4,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $57,314.40.

On Friday, December 12th, Touraj Parang sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $65,350.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Touraj Parang sold 6,300 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $74,781.00.

Shares of SERV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 17,967,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,119. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.90. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

SERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Freedom Capital raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

