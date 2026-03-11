SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 10,163 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $140,351.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 400,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,028.51. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robin Tomasello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Robin Tomasello sold 2,975 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $39,121.25.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,781,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

