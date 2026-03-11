Semtech (SMTC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2026 – Semtech had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from $81.00.

3/9/2026 – Semtech had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Semtech had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/26/2026 – Semtech was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

1/18/2026 – Semtech was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

1/16/2026 – Semtech had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Semtech was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $551,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,968.75. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $39,125.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,081.75. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,350 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

