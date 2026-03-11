Semtech (SMTC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) in the last few weeks:
- 3/10/2026 – Semtech had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from $81.00.
- 3/9/2026 – Semtech had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Semtech had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.
- 1/26/2026 – Semtech was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
- 1/18/2026 – Semtech was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 1/16/2026 – Semtech had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2026 – Semtech was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $551,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,968.75. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $39,125.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,081.75. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,350 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.
