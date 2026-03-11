Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) CTO Sells $2,386,000.00 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,174,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,588,062.84. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SEMR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 4,908,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,685. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02 and a beta of 1.55. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,309,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,201,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,950,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,280,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Semrush by 871.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 940,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 843,406 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush is a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a comprehensive digital marketing platform for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, content marketing and competitive research. The platform offers tools for keyword research, site auditing, backlink analysis and rank tracking, enabling marketing professionals to develop and refine their online visibility strategies. Semrush is publicly traded under the ticker SEMR and is headquartered in Boston with additional offices and development centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

The Semrush platform is organized into specialized toolkits covering SEO, content marketing, competitive intelligence, social media management and advertising research.

