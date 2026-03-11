Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,303,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $567,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,903,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,429,000 after purchasing an additional 327,154 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 32.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $451,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,304.82. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.43. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $97.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.29%.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

