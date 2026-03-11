Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Shares Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Securitas AB (publ) is a global provider of security services, offering a comprehensive range of protective solutions to corporate, public sector and private clients. The company’s core business activities include manned guarding, mobile patrols, remote monitoring, electronic security systems and security consulting. Through its integrated approach, Securitas combines on-site personnel with technology-driven services to tailor security programs that address the specific needs of each client.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Securitas has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

