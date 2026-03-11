Sean Joseph Glennan Sells 4,625 Shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $226,856.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,935.40. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

HUT traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,490. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hut 8 by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hut 8 by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

