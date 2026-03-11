Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 314.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,222 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,518,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775,179 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,988,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,749,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,085 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,821,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 976.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

