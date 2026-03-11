Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 193,562 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193,562 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.50% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $62,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after buying an additional 94,753 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

