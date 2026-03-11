Schroder Investment Management Group Has $65.72 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,637,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,544,000 after purchasing an additional 943,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $201.36 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $188.73 and a 12 month high of $334.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Key Stories Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,439.84. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

