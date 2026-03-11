Schroder Investment Management Group Has $60.64 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $60,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $1,021,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,252,000 after buying an additional 929,414 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,949,000 after buying an additional 574,256 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $172,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,590,000 after buying an additional 520,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $373.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total transaction of $453,144.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,935.82. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $2,562,053.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,121.06. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,967,319 shares of company stock worth $626,681,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $284.97 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.44%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.