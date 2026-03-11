Schroder Investment Management Group Has $47.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $47,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 528.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.18 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

