Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 5.3% increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Schneider National has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Price Performance

SNDR traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 691,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,645. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Company Overview

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

