Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 159,741 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,741 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Full Truck Alliance worth $87,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 10.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. iA Financial set a $8.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of YMM opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

