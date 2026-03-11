Sands Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,611 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 7.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $2,583,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $346.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Read More

