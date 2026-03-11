Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,884 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $117,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SAP by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $187.93 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.45.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Zacks Research cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

